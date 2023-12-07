Hall (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Hall -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- was spotted on a side field Thursday, so what the running back is able to do during Friday's session could be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Hall is limited or out this weekend, Dalvin Cook would be in line for added backfield touches versus Houston.