Head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that Hall (knee) is expected back in a couple of weeks, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall continues to make strides in his recovery from ACL surgery, and the team remains optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1. However, the 2022 second-round pick still isn't close to being activated off the active/PUP list yet. The Jets have shown interest in signing Dalvin Cook this offseason, but if healthy, Hall is still slated to be New York's No. 1 running back in 2023.