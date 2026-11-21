Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Friday that Hall could see a bump in touches for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Howie Kussoy of the New York Post reports.

"Obviously, [Hall] and Garrett Wilson are guys that we really try to target for the most part...Hall will end up getting a tick more [touches] because, again, he's our starting running back," Glenn said Friday. In his two outings since returning from a five-game absence due to a quad injury, Hall has turned 26 carries into 102 yards (3.9 YPC) while catching seven of eight passes for 93 yards, and he topped 100 scrimmage yards against the Bills in Week 10. Braelon Allen has reverted to RB2 duties in Hall's return, but the former has still been efficient with his touches and is still firmly in the mix for touches despite the return of Hall. The duo will face a Chargers defense Sunday that ranks 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (110.2) and limited Derrick Henry to 10 yards on 10 carries (albeit with two touchdowns) in a 23-20 win over the Ravens in Week 10.