Hall rushed 12 times for 23 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Hall seemed bothered by the knee injury that cut into his practice participation during the week, and he was held to 44 or fewer rushing yards for the third time in four games. Isaiah Davis was the Jets' most effective running back in this lopsided loss, with a 24-yard touchdown run among his 58 rushing yards on nine carries. Hall's inching closer to the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, as he'll need exactly 100 rushing yards to get there in Week 16 at New Orleans.