Hall (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Hall logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week, but his full participation Friday set the stage for the 2022 second-rounder to suit up Sunday. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Robert Saleh previously indicated that Hall is on track to remain on some level of a pitch count as the Jets ease the running back in after last year's torn ACL. In that arrangement, Dalvin Cook logged 16 touches to Hall's 11 in this past Monday's win over the Bills, a context that resulted Hall rushing 10 times for 127 yards (including an 83-yarder) and catching one of his two targets for 20 yards, while Cook carried 13 times for 33 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards.