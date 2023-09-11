Hall (knee) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Hall, who was limited at practice Thursday and Friday and then listed as a full participant Saturday, drew an official injury designation of questionable ahead of Week 1 action, but as expected the 2022 second-rounder is available to face Buffalo. However, given that Hall is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered last October, it remains to be seen what his initial workload will be out of the gate this season. With that in mind, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that the Jets plan to ease Hall back into the mix in the team's opener, and in that context Dalvin Cook is a candidate handle the bulk of the carries versus the Bills. Meanwhile, Michael Carter is also on hand to provide backfield depth alongside Cook and Hall and could mix in to some degree Monday.