Hall rushed eight times for 39 yards while catching six of 11 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.

The Jets had to settle for a field goal on their first drive after Hall dropped a third-down pass with nothing but green grass between him and the end zone. Hall has racked up 21 rushing attempts and 21 targets through three weeks while splitting playing time with Michael Carter, so the rookie second-round pick's playing a prominent role out of the gate, though Hall's been far from a workhorse. He'll face the Steelers in Week 4 in what's expected to be starting quarterback Zach Wilson's (knee) season debut.