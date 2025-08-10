Hall rushed three times for nine yards and wasn't targeted during the Jets' 30-10 preseason win over the Packers on Saturday night.

The fourth-year pro had a chance to share a backfield with new quarterback Justin Fields for the first time in a game setting, and Hall took a pair of handoffs from the latter on the Jets' first two plays from scrimmage. Hall would net five yards on those carries and log one more touch on a first down in the red zone during the same possession, but Braelon Allen also saw action during the drive. Hall's night was done after that third rush attempt, but he could be due for more work in New York's second preseason contest next Saturday night against the Giants.