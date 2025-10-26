Hall (knee) rushed 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, caught two of three targets for 14 yards and threw a four-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.

Hall scored his first touchdown of the season on a five-yard run early in the fourth quarter, then doubled that total with a 27-yard touchdown run that featured some impressive footwork to stay inbounds along the sideline. He capped the improbable fourth-quarter comeback with a four-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor, as the ensuing PAT gave the Jets their first lead of the game with 1:54 remaining before the defense closed the door. Hall will have a Week 9 bye to help his recovery from a knee injury that limited his practice participation and had him listed as questionable heading into Sunday's win, and he should reprise his role as the team's top backfield option in Week 10 against the Browns.