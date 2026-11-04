Hall (quadriceps) is slated to be limited at practice Wednesday, ack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall, who hasn't played since Week 3, was also limited at practice last week, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays via coach Aaron Glenn that the running back is "trending in the right direction" as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. As for how carries might be split between Hall and Braelon Allen should Hall return this weekend, Glenn declined to elaborate, only noting that "both will play" in such a scenario.