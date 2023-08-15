Hall (knee) is expected to come off the active/PUP list Tuesday and be limited at practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall hasn't been officially activated quite yet, but the transaction will be a huge step forward for the second-year running back, who is working to be available Week 1. The Jets are fresh off agreeing to a contract with Dalvin Cook (shoulder), who isn't yet ready to practice himself due to surgery undergone February. Still, Cook's presence insures the backfield for New York and gives the team extra cushion to allow Hall all the time he needs to recovery fully. When both Hall and Cook are at 100 percent, it will be hugely impactful for fantasy purposes to see how the backfield workload is divvied up.