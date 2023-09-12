Hall (knee) rushed 10 times for 127 yards and caught one of two targets for 20 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Hall got the start and immediately ripped off a 26-yard run on the Jets' first offensive play, showing that his surgically repaired knee is doing just fine. His next run didn't come until the second quarter, but it went even better, as Hall broke free for an 83-yard gain to flip the field after the Jets started on their own four-yard line. Dalvin Cook led the Jets with 13 rushing attempts but mustered just 33 yards on the ground, as Hall was the far more effective runner. Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) exited on the opening drive and could be out for the season, so the Jets will likely take on a more run-first approach at the expense of goal-line opportunities with Zach Wilson under center, which means both Hall and Cook can be expected to garner double-digit touches against Dallas in Week 2.