Hall rushed 11 times for 41 yards and caught all four of his targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills.

Hall narrowly topped Braelon Allen (eight carries for 40 yards) for the team lead in rushing yards and finished second behind Garrett Wilson (seven catches for 106 yards) in both receptions and receiving yards. While Allen continues to be more efficient as a rusher, Hall's superior receiving ability should help the latter maintain the edge in playing time for a 2-8 Jets team that often finds itself playing catch-up. Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, who played most of the second half Sunday, could be more reliant on check downs to Hall than veteran Geno Smith (ankle) was, but it remains to be seen who will get the nod under center in Week 11 against the Chargers.