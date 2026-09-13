Hall rushed 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Titans.

The Jets overpowered the Titans at the line of scrimmage, controlling the clock with the running game while keeping Tennessee to three points through 57 minutes. Hall didn't enjoy many favorable game scripts as the Jets went 3-14 last season, but he capitalized on the heavy workload in the season-opening win while racking up 24 touches to Braelon Allen's 10. Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter as new OC Frank Reich reached deep into his play book early, but Hall also found the end zone with a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Hall and the Jets will look to build on this strong start in their Week 2 home opener against the Packers.