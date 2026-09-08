Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Hall (groin) is trending toward playing in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall sustained a minor right groin strain during an Aug. 17 practice, and though he didn't return to full team drills before the end of the preseason, the running back looks like he'll be available for Week 1. Assuming Hall progresses to a full practice workload by the end of the week, he should be ready to handle a three-down workload Sunday.