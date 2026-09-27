Hall was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions after sustaining a thigh injury with 11:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hall was in discomfort following a hard tackle near the sideline and made a visit to the Jets' medical tent before being ruled out for the contest. He finished the game with 13 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 23 yards on three targets prior to his departure. The Jets will be left with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as their backfield options for the remainder of the game.