Hall (thigh) outlined that he "felt something" when running before departing Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Lions, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Hall was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter after sustaining a leg injury while being tackled. The running back was unable to return to the contest, and he will likely undergo additional imaging to determine the severity of the injury. If he is forced to miss any action moving forward, Braelon Allen would stand to operate as the team's No. 1 option in the backfield.