Hall had 22 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 17 receiving yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over Denver.

Head coach Robert Saleh stated that Hall would no longer have playing time limitations starting this week, and he stayed true to his word by giving his starting tailback 25 touches Sunday. Hall hadn't topped 13 combined touches in any of the Jets' previous four contests this season following his recovery from a torn ACL last October. Assuming his knee held up fine, the 22-year-old's ROS projections should experience a huge spike now that he is healthy and seeing a starter's workload. Hall will face a stiffer test against the Eagles next Sunday, but the speedy back should have plenty of chances to break off a big play as the Jets lean on the running game sans Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) this season.