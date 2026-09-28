Hall is considered week-to-week after an MRI on Monday revealed that his thigh injury isn't significant as feared, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shed more light on the severity of Hall's injury when he speaks to the media Wednesday, but the running back seemingly avoided any sort of a major damage to his thigh that would result in an extended stint on injured reserve. However, with Hall being classified as week-to-week, he may be facing an uphill battle to make it back for the Jets' next game Sunday at Chicago. After Hall exited in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Lions, Braelon Allen handled six touches over the Jets' final two possessions. Allen and Isaiah Davis would both be in store for expanded roles if Hall ends up missing any time.