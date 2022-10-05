Hall is dealing with "nicks and bruises" and will be limited at practice Wednesday, per coach Robert Saleh, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

In the Jets' 24-20 win over the Steelers on Sunday, Hall saw action on 46 snaps on offense en route to recording 17 carries for 66 yards and a TD to go along with two catches of six targets for 12 yards. Though the running back's looming inclusion on the team's Week 5 injury report makes his status for this weekend's game against the Dolphins worth monitoring, at this stage it doesn't appear as though Hall's availability for the contest is in danger.