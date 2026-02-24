Jets general manager Darren Moughey said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team intends to place the franchise or transition tag on Hall (knee) if he isn't signed to an extension before the start of free agency, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Hall will be slated to play out the 2026 season on a one-year, fully guaranteed deal worth roughly $14.5 if he receives the franchise tag, while the transition tag would be worth an estimated $11.7 million and allow the running back to negotiate with other teams, though New York would retain the right to match any offer sheet he receives. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025, and despite numerous hurdles caused by the Jets' struggles on offense, Hall managed to log the first 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career, totaling 243 carries for 1,065 yards and four scores, plus a 36-350-1 receiving line (48 targets). While Hall's fantasy prospects could stand to improve were he to hit the open market, it appears the Jets will prioritize retaining the 2022 second-round pick. Though Hall missed Week 18 due to a knee injury, there have been no reports that his availability is in any jeopardy for the start of training camp.