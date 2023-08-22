Hall (knee) logged 11-on-11 work during Tuesday's padless practice, but won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Hall seemed to be moving well laterally while participating in team drills Tuesday, which is a positive sign with regard to the running back's chances of being available for Week 1 action. Per Cimini, Dalvin Cook, who is bouncing back from a shoulder injury, also won't play Saturday, so the duo's practice reps in advance of the Jets' season opener will be worth monitoring closely, with the team's potential backfield carry allotment out of the gate still a matter in question.