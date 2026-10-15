Hall (quadriceps) is working on a side field with trainers at Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall is expected to go down as a non-participant in practice once again Thursday since he isn't taking part in individual or team drills, but he's at least showing some incremental signs of progress in his recovery from a quadriceps injury he sustained during the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Lions. He has missed the team's last two games, with Braelon Allen stepping into the lead role at running back. Allen is expected to continue working as the top backfield option for the Jets against the Patriots on Sunday, barring an unexpectedly fast recovery from Hall.