Qvale was carted off the field Sunday after suffering what appears to be a serious right knee injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Qvale is scheduled to undergo an MRI following the injury, and head coach Adam Gase even went on to say the injury "doesn't look promising." With the Jets' offensive line depth already looking suspect at best, this is not a good sign for the team and Qvale. Expect an update on his status from the team following the scheduled MRI.