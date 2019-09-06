Qvale (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Qvale was carted off the practice field in late July with the knee injury, but the fact the move occurred after roster cutdowns means he'll be eligible to return after eight games. The 28-year-old played in all 32 games over the last two years for the Jets, including eight starts.

