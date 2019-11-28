Play

The Jets announced Wednesday that Qvale (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Qvale suffered a knee injury during training camp, and he now appears to be nearing a return to full health. The 28-year-old's return to practice Wednesday opens up a 21-day window for the Jets to evaluate him for activation to the active roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories