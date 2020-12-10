Perriman (shoulder) will remain limited at practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Over the last few weeks, Perriman has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, before practicing fully Friday. Look for that pattern to occur once again in Week 14. If it it does, Perriman should approach Sunday's game against the Seahawks minus an injury designation and would be set to head the team's wideout corps this weekend along with Jamison Crowder, as Denzel Mims (personal) will be unavailable for the contest.
More News
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Logs limited practice•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: One catch in Week 13 loss•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Taken off injury report•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Limited again Thursday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Leading receiver as Darnold returns•