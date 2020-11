Perriman is in the last stage of the league's five-step concussion protocol Friday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Perriman was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday, and he appears to be trending in the right direction for Monday's game against the Patriots. Of course, any progress will be moot unless he's able to officially gain full clearance in time to suit up. Fellow top wideout Jamison Crowder (groin) upgraded to a limited session Friday.