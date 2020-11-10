Perriman caught five of seven targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Perriman was targeted deep early in Monday's contest, and after an unsuccessful end-zone target prior, he ran free on play action for a 50-yard touchdown grab to begin the second quarter. The speedster then hauled in a 15-yard score after halftime, contributing toward easily his best performance of this season. The fact that Perriman's production came while the Jets had each of their top three wideouts healthy for the first time this season is interesting to note, but now fantasy owners will need to wait a week to see whether Perriman can maintain his success when New York returns from its bye to face the Chargers in Week 11.