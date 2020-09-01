Perriman's swollen knee has kept him out of practice for more than a week now, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The issue was initially considered minor, with coach Adam Gase saying last week that he expected Perriman to resume practicing Saturday. The wideout didn't return over the weekend, nor did he participate Monday and Tuesday. There's still time to get healthy for Week 1 at Buffalo, but things are starting to look awfully dicey for a Jets offense that's seen nearly all of its key receivers suffer injuries this summer.