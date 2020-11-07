Perriman cleared concussion protocol and was not listed on the team's final injury report entering Monday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Perriman missed just a single game after suffering a concussion late in the Week 7 loss to the Bills. The Jets are slated to have all three of their top projected wideouts play together for the first time this season as Jamison Crowder (groin) is also trending towards being active for Monday's contest, however the healthy WRs is mitigated somewhat by the news that Sam Darnold aggravated his shoulder injured and is doubtful to play in the prime-time affair.