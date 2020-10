Perriman (ankle) has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Per coach Adam Gase, Perriman's Week 6 status hinges on how things go for the wideout over the next few days of practice. Meanwhile, Denzel Mims (hamstring) is also progressing toward resuming action, with the prospect of the duo's looming return offering a glimmer of hope for an 0-5 team with a banged-up starting QB in Sam Darnold (shoulder).