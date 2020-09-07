Head coach Adam Gase said Perriman (knee) is "feeling a lot better," J.B. Long of the Los Angeles Rams Radio Network reports.
Perriman underwent an MRI last week that didn't reveal any structural damage in his knee, but the wideout has dealt with swelling nonetheless. It sounds as if the swelling is starting to subside, although he could still open the practice week as a limited or non-participant Wednesday.
