Perriman caught three of six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.

He led the Jets in targets and tied Braxton Berrios for the team lead in receptions, but Perriman failed to do much with his opportunities. The 27-year-old wideout has managed only an 8-127-0 line on 18 targets over the last three games, giving him little momentum heading into Week 15's road matchup with the Rams.