Perriman (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
With Perriman likely out Sunday, Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) -- assuming he's active -- and Jeff Smith figure to handle increased roles in the Jets' Week 5 passing offense alongside slot man Jamison Crowder.
