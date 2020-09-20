Perriman was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with an ankle injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
This is another big hit to a Jets' pass-catching corps already without Jamison Crowder (hamstring). Added snaps and targets are now available for both Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios.
