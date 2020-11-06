Perriman (concussion) practiced fully Friday.
Coach Adam Gase said earlier Friday that Perriman had reached the final stage of the concussion protocol, and the receiver's full participation in Friday's practice suggests that he's at least very close to clearing the protocol entirely if he hasn't already done so. With the benefit of an extra recovery day before Monday's game against the Patriots, Perriman seems to be trending towards playing, though he'll need to officially clear the concussion protocol to suit up.
