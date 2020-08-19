Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said Perriman is "super explosive" and "everything you want in a receiver", Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Adam Gase also made favorable comments after Wednesday's practice, noting that Darnold and Perriman have been quick to develop chemistry. The Raven-turned-Brown-turned-Buc-turned Jet has been anything but consistent through five NFL seasons, but his best form was also his most recent, and he now finds himself on a team with few other receiving options. So far, it's been Perriman, slot man Jamison Crowder and tight end Chris Herndon serving as Darnold's top targets, while Vyncint Smith (core muscle) just had surgery and Denzel Mims remains absent with a hamstring injury. The only bad news for Perriman is a tricky September schedule with matchups against the Bills (Week 1) and 49ers (Week 2).