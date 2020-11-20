Perriman (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Perriman shed his injury designation with a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions. The offseason acquisition has battled a few different injuries this season but had his best game of the season last time out, burning New England for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those touchdowns were thrown by backup Joe Flacco, who will likely be under center again with Sam Darnold (shoulder) doubtful.
More News
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Maintains limited practice activity•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Starts week with limited session•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Big game Monday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Cleared for Monday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Full practice Friday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Nearly out of concussion protocol•