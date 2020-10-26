Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Perriman is in the concussion protocol, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Perriman exited Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills in the fourth quarter, before which time he caught two of three targets for 27 yards. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field. With Jamison Crowder (groin) also banged up, the Jets' receiving corps once again could be missing its top options at Kansas City in Week 8.