Perriman (ankle) is inactive Week 5 against the Cardinals.
Perriman entered the week with a "doubtful" tag after failing to take the practice field even once, so his presence on the inactive list comes as little surprise. He'll instead leave Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith with a clear path to leading the passing attack under quarterback Joe Flacco, likely hoping for a Week 6 return against the Chargers.
