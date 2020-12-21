Perriman caught his lone target for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.
New York shockingly played from ahead throughout the game, so the offense was able to settle into a rhythm consisting of runs and safe, short throws rather than downfield shots to Perriman. Assuming the Jets are unable to carry over the momentum from their first win of the season into a Week 16 matchup with the likely playoff-bound Browns, Perriman should get more opportunities to stretch the field against the mistake-prone Cleveland secondary.
