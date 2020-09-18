Perriman is expected to play a more prominent role Sunday against the 49ers, as Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that slot receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will be inactive.

Perriman's stock was already on the rise this week thanks to the prospect of facing San Francisco's injury-riddled secondary after being blanketed by elite Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in his Jets debut. Now that Crowder -- who saw 13 targets to Perriman's five in Week 1 -- is out of the mix, look for quarterback Sam Darnold to look Perriman's way early and often.