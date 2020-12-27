Perriman caught none of his six targets and rushed once for six yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over Cleveland.
Perriman dropped what would have been a chunk gain down the sideline on the opening drive and failed to come down with either of his other two first-half targets. He finally got the ball in his hands on an end-around early in the third quarter but had a would-be long touchdown go through his hands later in the quarter and ended up without a reception all afternoon. With just one catch over his last two games and five catches in the past four contests, Perriman's trending in the wrong direction ahead of next week's season finale against the stingy New England secondary.
