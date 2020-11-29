Perriman caught four of eight targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

Perriman set up an opening-drive field goal with a 37-yard catch from returning starting quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder), but that play represented the highlight of the afternoon for New York's league-worst offense. Still, Perriman led the team in receiving yards and tied Denzel Mims for the team lead in catches and targets. After battling some early-season injuries, Perriman has established himself as New York's top receiving option with 234 yards and three touchdowns over the past three games. He'll look to stay hot in Week 13 against a Raiders team that just got embarrassed 43-6 in Atlanta.