Perriman caught four of eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Seeing his first action since Week 2 after recoving from an ankle injury, Perriman led the Jets in receiving yards on an afternoon when nothing much was working for the offense. Jamison Crowder will likely remain the team's No. 1 receiver regardless of whether Sam Darnold (shoulder) or Joe Flacco is under center in Week 7, but Perriman appears ready to handle a significant role for a team that figures to be playing from behind most of the rest of the year.