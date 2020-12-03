Perriman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Having begun the week with back-to-back limited practices is at least an indication that Perriman should be available against the Raiders on Sunday, considering that he's regularly had a cap on his reps since injuring his shoulder mid-November. Perriman has excelled as a deep threat in recent weeks, with 234 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He's averaging 21.3 yards per catch over that span.
