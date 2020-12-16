Perriman (shoulder) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Limited practices on Wednesday have been the norm for Perriman, who's been managing a shoulder issue, but we'd expect him to be cleared to play in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams. With Denzel Mims (personal) slated to practice Wednesday and Jamison Crowder (calf) expected back on the field Thursday, the Jets could have all three of their top wide receivers available for Week 15 action.
More News
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Does little with six targets•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Ramps up to full practice•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Another limited session•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Logs limited practice•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: One catch in Week 13 loss•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Taken off injury report•