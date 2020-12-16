Perriman (shoulder) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Limited practices on Wednesday have been the norm for Perriman, who's been managing a shoulder issue, but we'd expect him to be cleared to play in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams. With Denzel Mims (personal) slated to practice Wednesday and Jamison Crowder (calf) expected back on the field Thursday, the Jets could have all three of their top wide receivers available for Week 15 action.

