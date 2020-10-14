Perriman (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Perriman is progressing in his return from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 and is trending towards being able to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins. The deep threat should immediately grab a starting role on the outside if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Could return this week•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Inactive Week 5•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to suit up Sunday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Draws doubtful tag in Week 5•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Sits out another practice•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Not practicing Wednesday•