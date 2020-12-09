Perriman (shoulder) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Though Perriman was on the field for 59 of the Jets' 62 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders, he caught just one of his four targets for 22 yards. We'll operate under the assumption that the wideout's Wednesday limitations are maintenance-related and that he'll be available to play this weekend against the Seahawks, who've given up a league-high average of 309.8 passing yards per game to date.